GM's S.Korean unit to suspend output for two days due to virus impact

General Motors' South Korean unit said on Tuesday that it plans to suspend production at one of its factories on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, becoming the latest automaker affected by a Chinese parts shortage stemming from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The affected line, located in the city of Bupyeong near Seoul, produces the Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover for export to the United States and other markets and domestic sales, she said.

