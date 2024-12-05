GMS Reports Strong Q2 FY2025 Performance Amid Challenges

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
GMS ( (GMS) ) has shared an announcement.
GMS’s Q2 FY2025 performance showed resilient pricing across major product categories like Steel Framing, despite challenges like hurricanes impacting revenues and operational efficiency. They achieved a net sales increase to $1.5 billion, marking a 3.5% rise, while also focusing on strategic growth through acquisitions and expanded product offerings. The company continues to leverage technology and scale for improved productivity and profitability, maintaining strong cash flow and liquidity, and actively pursuing M&A opportunities to enhance their market share.
