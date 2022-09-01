Markets
GMS

GMS Q1 Profit Climbs, Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GMS Inc. (GMS), a specialty distributor of interior building products, on Thursday reported that first-quarter net income increased 46.2 percent to $89.5 million or $2.07 per share from last year's $61.2 million or $1.39 per share.

Adjusted net income was $105.2 million or $2.43 per share, compared to $73.3 million or $1.67 per share a year ago.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 36.6 percent to $175.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.9 percent improved 60 basis points.

Net sales of $1.36 billion increased 30.5 percent from last year's $1.04 billion. Analysts estimated sales of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Organic net sales increased 24.1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GMS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular