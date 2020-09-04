GMS Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Shares Drop
GMS Inc. GMS reported mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31, 2020), wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings also increased on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of strong execution despite top-line challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Shares of this North American specialty distributor of interior building products dropped more than 10% on Sep 3, following the earnings release.
Quarter in Detail
GMS reported adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which topped the consensus mark of 83 cents by 13.3% and grew 7.5% from the year-ago figure of 89 cents. Meanwhile, net sales of $802.6 million missed the consensus mark of $823 million by 2.5% and fell 5.3% year over year. The downside was mainly due to persistent COVID-19-related market declines. Organic net sales dropped 5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Despite low revenues, aggressive cost-cutting actions — including defer/reduction in non-essential operating or other discretionary expenses — aided the bottom line.
Segment Discussion
Wallboard sales were down 4% from a year ago to $328 million for the quarter due to lower price and mix, as well as reduced volumes, to a lesser extent. Sales were down 4.1% year over year organically. Ceilings sales decreased 11.9% year over year to $113.7 million for the quarter, given lower volumes and product mix, partially offset by higher pricing. Organically, this segment’s sales were down 12.5% from the year-ago quarter. Steel framing sales of $110.5 million were down 16.2% from the prior-year figure due to lower volumes and pricing. Organically, the segment sales dropped 16.4% from the year-ago figure. Nonetheless, Other product sales grew 2.3% from the prior-year period to $250.4 million, courtesy of contributions from acquisitions and execution of growth initiatives. Organically, sales grew 1.5% from the year-ago period.
Operating Highlights
Gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 32.5% for the quarter, given favorable product mix and purchasing initiatives. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of net sales — improved 40 bps to 22.2% for the quarter. The company benefited from the measures taken to defer or limit non-essential operating and other discretionary expenses. Also, prudent alignment of its cost structure with the current demand environment that is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic also added to the positives.
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3% improved 40 bps from a year ago.
Financials
At fiscal first quarter-end, the company had cash on hand of $139.7 million, down from $210.9 million at fiscal 2020-end. Long-term debt (less current portion) amounted to $995.4 million at fiscal first quarter-end, down from $1,047.3 million at fiscal 2020-end.
Zacks Rank & Peer Release
GMS — which shares space with Builders Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS and Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. LL in the Zacks Building Products – Retail industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, mainly backed by exceptional operating cost and cash flow performance for the quarter.
