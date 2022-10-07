GMS (NYSE:GMS) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) share price is up 62% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 26% (not including dividends).

The past week has proven to be lucrative for GMS investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, GMS achieved compound earnings per share growth of 60% per year. The average annual share price increase of 17% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.25.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that GMS has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, GMS shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 3.2% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 19%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 5% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for GMS you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

