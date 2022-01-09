GMS (NYSE:GMS) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in GMS' (NYSE:GMS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for GMS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$303m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$637m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, GMS has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

NYSE:GMS Return on Capital Employed January 9th 2022

In the above chart we have measured GMS' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering GMS here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

GMS is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 80% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, GMS has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 83% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

GMS does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

