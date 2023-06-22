GMS Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - GMS Inc. (GMS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $75.593 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $76.496 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, GMS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.594 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.304 billion from $1.288 billion last year.

GMS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $75.593 Mln. vs. $76.496 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.80 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.89 -Revenue (Q4): $1.304 Bln vs. $1.288 Bln last year.

