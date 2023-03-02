GMS Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - GMS Inc. (GMS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $64.775 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $61.383 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, GMS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.323 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $1.234 billion from $1.153 billion last year.

GMS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $64.775 Mln. vs. $61.383 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q3): $1.234 Bln vs. $1.153 Bln last year.

