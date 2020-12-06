GMS Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a mediocre week for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shareholders, with the stock dropping 14% to US$27.41 in the week since its latest quarterly results. GMS reported US$813m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.66 beat expectations, being 5.3% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:GMS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, GMS' six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$3.12b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 211% to US$1.86. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.84 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$32.00, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values GMS at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$26.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.0% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 13% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.6% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - GMS is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that GMS' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$32.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for GMS going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for GMS (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.