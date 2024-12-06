GMS Inc. price target raised to $93 from $80 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on GMS Inc. (GMS) to $93 from $80 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says a pressured end market trajectory into 2025 along with risk to price and mix create a “murky near-term setup” for the shares.

