GMS Inc. price target raised to $93 from $80 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on GMS Inc. (GMS) to $93 from $80 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Pressured end market trajectory into 2025 along with risk to price/mix create a murky near-term setup, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that long-term margin growth is dependent on volume recovery in Commercial/Multifamily via lower rates, and that there was some “hurricane noise” in Q2.
