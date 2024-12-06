GMS Inc. price target raised to $86 from $78 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on GMS Inc. (GMS) to $86 from $78 but keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q2 earnings miss. The firm continues to see limited prospects for near-term improvement in price/margins as organic volume declines are likely to continue well into 2025, though the company’s SG&A cost takeout is serving more to cushion the blow, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GMS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.