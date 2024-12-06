News & Insights

Stocks

GMS Inc. price target raised to $86 from $78 at RBC Capital

December 06, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on GMS Inc. (GMS) to $86 from $78 but keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q2 earnings miss. The firm continues to see limited prospects for near-term improvement in price/margins as organic volume declines are likely to continue well into 2025, though the company’s SG&A cost takeout is serving more to cushion the blow, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GMS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.