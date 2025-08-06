Is GMS (GMS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GMS (GMS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

GMS is one of 202 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GMS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMS' full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GMS has moved about 29.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 3.8% on average. This means that GMS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16%.

In Kingfisher PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GMS belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.9% so far this year, so GMS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Kingfisher PLC falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #164. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.3%.

GMS and Kingfisher PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

