Is GMS (GMS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is GMS (GMS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GMS is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GMS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMS' full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GMS has gained about 28.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 4.8% on average. As we can see, GMS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Carvana (CVNA). The stock has returned 66.3% year-to-date.

For Carvana, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GMS belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that GMS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved +6.9% year to date.

GMS and Carvana could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

