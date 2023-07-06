GMS (GMS) Price Target Increased by 16.54% to 78.16

The average one-year price target for GMS (NYSE:GMS) has been revised to 78.16 / share. This is an increase of 16.54% from the prior estimate of 67.06 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.68 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.45% from the latest reported closing price of 68.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in GMS. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMS is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 45,845K shares. The put/call ratio of GMS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 6,337K shares representing 15.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,036K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 9.12% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,904K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 23.92% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,369K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 13.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,301K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 8.22% over the last quarter.

GMS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 265 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS's extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for its core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

