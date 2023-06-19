GMS Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

GMS Inc. GMS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 22, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but rose 6.3% year over year. Net sales topped the consensus mark by 2.4% and increased 7% year over year.



GMS’ earnings topped the consensus mark in 14 of the last 15 quarters.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share remained stable at $1.91 in the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates an 8.6% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s level. The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $1.27 billion, suggesting a 1.4% fall from the year-ago reported figure.

GMS Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

GMS Inc. price-eps-surprise | GMS Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

GMS is likely to have generated lower earnings and sales in the fiscal fourth quarter, thanks to moderate housing demand and repair and remodeling activities. It has also been witnessing inflation and supply-related challenges concerning some of its products.



GMS has been witnessing a decline in Single-family demand across most of the markets served due to a slowdown in permits and starts activity and a reduced construction backlog.



The company expects sales to be flat to down in low-single-digits for the quarter. Wallboard volumes are expected to be up more than 20% in Multi-family, increase single digit in Commercial and be down in high-teens in Single-family.



It also projects mid- to high-teen inflation in wallboard pricing, flat prices in ceilings and slight inflation in complementary products for the fiscal fourth quarter. Steel Framing pricing is likely to decline by 20-25%.



GMS anticipates gross margin to be nearly 32% and adjusted EBITDA within $139-$144 million. In the year-ago period, gross margin was 32% and adjusted EBITDA was $154.2 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ceiling products’ sales is pegged at $143 million, down from $149 million reported a year ago. The same for Steel Framing is pegged at $197 million, reflecting a significant fall from $277 million year over year.



The consensus mark for sales of Wallboard products is pegged at $535 million, up from $491 million a year ago. The same for Complementary products is pegged at $396 million versus $372 million reported a year ago.



Per the consensus mark, Wallboard and Complementary products’ organic sales are likely to grow by 9% and 5%, respectively. The same for Ceiling and Steel Framing’s organic sales are likely to fall by 4% and 29%, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for GMS this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, GMS carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

