GM's EV Subsidiary Delivers 150 Vans To FedEx

(RTTNews) - Brightdrop, General Motor Company (GM)'s electrical vehicle wing, has announced that it has delivered 150 vans to delivery giant FedEx out of the promised 2,500 units. However, this is not the first lot of delivery, which was a group of 5 vans delivered back in December. FedEx is planning to slowly transform its entire fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The recent lot of vehicles are Zevo 600 models, which originally came out as EV600. The vans offer 17 cubic meters of cargo space and the vehicle runs for 250 miles or 402 kilometers powered by the Ultium Platform made by General Motors.

Mitch Jackson, the Chief Sustainability Officer of FedEx said, "In just under six months, we've taken delivery of 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s for our parcel pickup and delivery fleet. In today's climate of chip shortages and supply chain issues, that's no ordinary feat and a true testament to the collaboration between FedEx and BrightDrop."

These lot of vehicles are going to be operated by FedEx Express in South California. The company is also building charging facilities for its electric vehicles. It has already built 500 charging stations in the network the vehicles are going to operate in and the company is also planning on generating its own electricity from alternative sources.

Travis Katz, president, and CEO of BrightDrop said, "Our Zevo 600 has been a record-setting vehicle from the start. From a record-setting time to market, to deliver one of the largest fleets of electric delivery vans on the road today, BrightDrop is showing the world what sustainable delivery looks like."

FedEx has been one of the only delivery companies to use an electric vehicle when it used an acid-battery-powered van back in 1993.

