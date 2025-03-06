GMS Earnings Results: $GMS Reports Quarterly Earnings

GMS ($GMS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, missing estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company also reported revenue of $1,260,710,000, missing estimates of $1,305,821,303 by $-45,111,303.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GMS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GMS Insider Trading Activity

GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,376,400

GEORGE T HENDREN (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $510,650

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of GMS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GMS Government Contracts

We have seen $13,694,548 of award payments to $GMS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.