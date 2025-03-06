GMS Earnings Results: $GMS Reports Quarterly Earnings

GMS ($GMS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, missing estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company also reported revenue of $1,260,710,000, missing estimates of $1,305,821,303 by $-45,111,303.
GMS Insider Trading Activity
GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,376,400
- GEORGE T HENDREN (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $510,650
GMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of GMS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,636,612 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,833,795
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,288,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,277,242
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,085,551 shares (+135.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,087,291
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 793,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,332,964
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 328,878 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,898,720
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 219,576 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,626,632
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 200,628 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,170,877
GMS Government Contracts
We have seen $13,694,548 of award payments to $GMS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511037984!SHOP EQUIPMENT,UTIL: $1,702,271
- 8510984718!SHOP EQUIPMENT,UTIL: $1,122,266
- GMS INDUSTRIAL P/N GMS7484K QTY 7 CO APPROVES FLAT CHARGES OF $2550.00 X QTY 7 TOTALS $17850.00: $681,767
- 8510970199!VEHICAL SEALANT KIT: $651,359
- PN: GMS7482KC- SHIPPING COST AN ADDITIONAL $6,200.00: $519,574
