US Markets
GM

GM's Cruise wins first California permit to carry paying riders in driverless cars

Contributor
Paresh Dave Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEATHER SOMERVILLE

General Motors Co's Cruise on Thursday became the first company to secure a permit to charge for self-driving car rides in San Francisco, after it overcame objections by city officials.

By Paresh Dave

OAKLAND, Calif., June 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's GM.N Cruise on Thursday became the first company to secure a permit to charge for self-driving car rides in San Francisco, after it overcame objections by city officials.

Self-driving test cars with human safety drivers have become a constant sight in San Francisco, and completely driverless ones are increasingly common too. Turning the cars into a fledgling business in a major U.S. city would mark a milestone in the long, delayed journey toward driverless taxi service.

The permit was Cruise's final hurdle in California. It was not immediately clear when Cruise would launch paid service, which it has said would involve 30 driverless Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.

San Francisco agency opposes Cruise robotaxi application, citing safety

Robotaxi race opens up as top contender Waymo in low gear in Arizona

GM bets $3.5 billion more on self-driving tech unit as SoftBank exits

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Tina Bellon in Austin, Tex. Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; 415-565-1302;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular