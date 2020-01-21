GM's Cruise unit unveils driverless vehicle for ride-sharing service

General Motors Co's self-driving car unit, Cruise, on Tuesday unveiled an electric vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals for use in its planned autonomous ride-sharing service, but did not say when it would go into production.
