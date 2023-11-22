GM's Cruise plans careful re-launch for driverless robotaxis - Axios

Adds details from report and background

Nov 22 (Reuters) - General Motors' GM.N robotaxi unit Cruise is planning a slow return to service starting in one city - potentially Texas or Arizona, Axios reported on Wednesday.

It is also narrowing its engineering focus to its existing robotaxi and will lay off an unspecified number of non-engineers in multiple cities, the report said.

In October, one of Cruise's driverless cabs was not able to stop in time from hitting a pedestrian who had been struck by a hit-and-run driver, raising safety concerns around the use of robotaxis.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.