News & Insights

US Markets
GM

GM's Cruise plans careful re-launch for driverless robotaxis - Axios

Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

November 22, 2023 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Adds details from report and background

Nov 22 (Reuters) - General Motors' GM.N robotaxi unit Cruise is planning a slow return to service starting in one city - potentially Texas or Arizona, Axios reported on Wednesday.

It is also narrowing its engineering focus to its existing robotaxi and will lay off an unspecified number of non-engineers in multiple cities, the report said.

In October, one of Cruise's driverless cabs was not able to stop in time from hitting a pedestrian who had been struck by a hit-and-run driver, raising safety concerns around the use of robotaxis.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.