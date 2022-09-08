GM’s China ambitions take an ill-timed detour

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) -General Motors is investing $100 million https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.gm.com%2Fmedia%2Fcn%2Fen%2Fgm%2Fnews.detail.html%2Fcontent%2FPages%2Fnews%2Fcn%2Fen%2F2022%2FJul%2F0706-sales.html&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C49e51aad783f470f526608da9154c389%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637982090503149859%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=0G%2Fx1ebRSiUROw6cHO%2BQ8Hoia7ACWee96%2BPvAgME3ac%3D&reserved=0 to import luxury vehicles in a bid to galvanise slumping sales in China. The carmaker run by Mary Barra wants to tempt wealthy urbanites and outdoorsy adventurers with fancy rides similar to its U.S. premium range, which includes sports cars, electric pickups and gasoline-fueled SUVs.

The hope is that the new venture can help reverse the company’s recent decline in the country. China fans helped keep the otherwise-staid Buick marque https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Fsites%2Fmichaeldunne%2F2016%2F09%2F05%2Fchina-saved-buick-will-the-peoples-republic-rescue-cadillac-too%2F%3Fsh%3D72743a646cf4&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C9ab400450a9f4a8bcb4b08da91551222%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637982091813834938%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=wYQsvBdZBsw27Vf7TfdSkY2ejXG%2FbQGc9f237rv786I%3D&reserved=0 alive in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. But GM’s China sales https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gm.com%2Fnews-releases%2Fnews-release-details%2Fgm-delivers-484000-vehicles-china-second-quarter&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C9ab400450a9f4a8bcb4b08da91551222%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637982091813834938%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=zV6eUpoBGK%2F6fKczXkmbkPGjAaJrMzyn6QKG1Ny%2BOeo%3D&reserved=0 fell by more than a third in the quarter ending June from a year earlier, and annual earnings from its joint ventures halved in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

China’s luxury auto market is spluttering, too, though, with drivers buying 22.6% fewer vehicles in the second quarter, per Bernstein. New lockdowns suggest Beijing isn’t about to put the brakes on its zero-Covid policies, either. Importing rather than manufacturing locally makes it harder to compete, thanks to a 15% duty. And branding could backfire: fossil-fuel and offroad models are hard to square with GM’s commitment to zero emissions and zero crashes. Barra is mapping out a tough route. (By Katrina Hamlin)

