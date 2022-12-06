GMS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GMS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.98, changing hands as low as $47.42 per share. GMS Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.10 per share, with $61.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.88.

