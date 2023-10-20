News & Insights

GMS Board Approves $250 Mln Share Repurchase Program

October 20, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GMS Inc. (GMS), a specialty distributor of interior building products, announced Friday that its Board of Directors have approved a share repurchase program under which it is authorized to repurchase up to $250 million of its outstanding common stock.

This share repurchase program terminates and replaces the Company's previous share repurchase authorization of $200 million, which commenced in June 2022 and had approximately $35.0 million of authorization remaining.

The repurchases under the program may be made at the Company's discretion from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market.

