$GMRE stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GMRE stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,835,075 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GMRE:
$GMRE Insider Trading Activity
$GMRE insiders have traded $GMRE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK OKEY JR DECKER (CEO and President) has made 5 purchases buying 160,000 shares for an estimated $1,042,527 and 0 sales.
$GMRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $GMRE stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 3,384,932 shares (+7869.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,618,155
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,225,089 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,719,528
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. added 480,895 shares (+527.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,207,831
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 376,142 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,291,242
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. added 327,493 shares (+1615.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,865,563
- SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC removed 290,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,239,186
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 288,717 shares (+772.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,526,273
$GMRE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,040,473 of award payments to $GMRE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EMERGENCY MEDICAL TRANSPORT OF INMATE: $81,566
- MED-TRANS EMERGENCY AIRLIFT FROM LEESBURG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER TO SHANDS ON 05/26/2024 RP#: 0431-24: $72,086
- AIR FLIGHT FOR IM TIMOTHY RANKINS DATE OF SERVICE - 2/2/2024: $68,404
- AIRFLIGHT FOR IM OLIVER, CHARLES DATE OF SERVICE - 01/09/2024: $68,373
- AIRFLIGHT FOR IM ROBERTS, WILLIAM DATE OF SERVICE - 3/11/24: $67,142
