GMRE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (Symbol: GMRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.82, changing hands as low as $15.68 per share. Global Medical REIT Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.82 per share, with $18.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.70.

