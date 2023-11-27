GMR INFRASTRUCTURE (NSE:GMRINFRA) Price Target Increased by 7.27% to 60.18

The average one-year price target for GMR INFRASTRUCTURE (NSE:GMRINFRA) has been revised to 60.18 / share. This is an increase of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 56.10 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 66.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.31% from the latest reported closing price of 60.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in GMR INFRASTRUCTURE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRINFRA is 0.05%, an increase of 19.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 129,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,231K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,533K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,068K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 8.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 23,056K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,989K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 46.46% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 6,346K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,107K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing an increase of 45.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 93.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.