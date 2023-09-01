GMR INFRASTRUCTURE (NSE:GMRINFRA) Price Target Increased by 25.95% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for GMR INFRASTRUCTURE (NSE:GMRINFRA) has been revised to 56.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.95% from the prior estimate of 44.54 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.54 to a high of 58.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.72% from the latest reported closing price of 62.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in GMR INFRASTRUCTURE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRINFRA is 0.04%, a decrease of 13.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 124,950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,231K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,068K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,603K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 17.34% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,989K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 6,346K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 5,746K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,366K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 29.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.