GMR INFRASTRUCTURE (NSE:GMRINFRA) Price Target Increased by 11.97% to 44.54

The average one-year price target for GMR INFRASTRUCTURE (NSE:GMRINFRA) has been revised to 44.54 / share. This is an increase of 11.97% from the prior estimate of 39.78 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 51.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.34% from the latest reported closing price of 46.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in GMR INFRASTRUCTURE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRINFRA is 0.05%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 127,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,231K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,068K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,603K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 17.34% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,989K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 6,346K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 5,746K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,366K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 29.88% over the last quarter.

