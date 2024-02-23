GMR Airports Infrastructure (NSEI:GMRINFRA) Price Target Increased by 16.10% to 69.87

The average one-year price target for GMR Airports Infrastructure (NSEI:GMRINFRA) has been revised to 69.87 / share. This is an increase of 16.10% from the prior estimate of 60.18 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.62 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.95% from the latest reported closing price of 86.21 / share.

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in GMR Airports Infrastructure. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 20.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRINFRA is 0.10%, an increase of 93.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 129,712K shares.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,886K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,231K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 17.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,891K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,533K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 17.38% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,998K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,056K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 4.79% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,429K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,107K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRINFRA by 24.36% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 5,966K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

