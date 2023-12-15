GMO Payment Gateway (TYO:3769) Price Target Decreased by 6.30% to 12,143.49

The average one-year price target for GMO Payment Gateway (TYO:3769) has been revised to 12,143.49 / share. This is an decrease of 6.30% from the prior estimate of 12,959.49 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,686.00 to a high of 15,750.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.18% from the latest reported closing price of 8,852.00 / share.

GMO Payment Gateway Maintains 1.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.91%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in GMO Payment Gateway. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3769 is 0.15%, a decrease of 15.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 6,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 545K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3769 by 5.80% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 429K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3769 by 20.41% over the last quarter.

BGSIX - BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund INSTITUTIONAL holds 412K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 389K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3769 by 24.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 326K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3769 by 26.92% over the last quarter.

