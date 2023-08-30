GMO Financial Gate (4051) Price Target Increased by 23.30% to 12,413.40

The average one-year price target for GMO Financial Gate (4051) has been revised to 12,413.40 / share. This is an increase of 23.30% from the prior estimate of 10,067.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11,493.80 to a high of 14,175.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.94% from the latest reported closing price of 10,800.00 / share.

GMO Financial Gate Maintains 0.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in GMO Financial Gate. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 29.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4051 is 0.08%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 267K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4051 by 4.33% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIOIX - International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 47K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4051 by 13.78% over the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IPAY - ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4051 by 26.83% over the last quarter.

