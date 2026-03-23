GMEX Robotics Stock Gains 32% Over AU$4.2 Mln Contract From Leading Australian Food & Beverage Group

(RTTNews) - Shares of GMEX Robotics Corporation (GMEX) are climbing about 32 percent on Monday morning trading following the company secured a purchase agreement with a leading Australian food and beverage group for the deployment of the company's intelligent culinary robotics systems.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.06 on the Nasdaq, up 32.08 percent. The stock opened at $1.17 and has climbed as high as $1.25 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.7180 to $153.60.

The AU$4.2 million agreement covers a minimum of 50 Smart Digital Intelligence All-in-One Kitchen Robots, including the company's Bon Vivant 3.0 and Max models.

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