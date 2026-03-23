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GMEX Robotics Stock Gains 32% Over AU$4.2 Mln Contract From Leading Australian Food & Beverage Group

March 23, 2026 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of GMEX Robotics Corporation (GMEX) are climbing about 32 percent on Monday morning trading following the company secured a purchase agreement with a leading Australian food and beverage group for the deployment of the company's intelligent culinary robotics systems.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.06 on the Nasdaq, up 32.08 percent. The stock opened at $1.17 and has climbed as high as $1.25 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.7180 to $153.60.

The AU$4.2 million agreement covers a minimum of 50 Smart Digital Intelligence All-in-One Kitchen Robots, including the company's Bon Vivant 3.0 and Max models.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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