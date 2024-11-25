GMED Stock Might Rise From the Commercial Launch of Its ExcelsiusHub

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED recently made a commercial launch of the ExcelsiusHub navigation system. ExcelsiusHub offers advantageous features designed to enhance spine navigation's safety and reproducibility, such as real-time patient array monitoring, tissue-sparing drills and registration flexibility. ExcelsiusHub is an addition to the expansive ecosystem of Excelsius technologies.

The latest launch expands the company’s Enabling Technologies product category.

GMED’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News

Subsequent to the news, GMED's share price moved south 0.6% to $84.24 in aftermarket trading on Friday.

Globus Medical is gaining high-level synergy from the continuously increasing adoption of its ExcelsiusGPS robot and Excelsius3D imaging systems in spinal surgery. Additionally, the third quarter of 2024 marked a record for total Excelsius units placed. Moreover, the recent launch of ExcelsiusHub broadens the company’s offering within the intraoperative navigation platform for implant placement accuracy and surgical efficiency space. Accordingly, we expect market sentiment to return in favor of GMED stock in the upcoming days.

Globus Medical boasts a market capitalization of $11.54 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 17.65% in the trailing four quarters.

About GMED’s ExcelsiusHub

Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusHub is designed to elevate the standard for freehand navigation. Freehand navigation provides surgeons with real-time visualization of instrument placement to reduce the reliance on X-ray imaging during spine surgery. This also facilitates the accurate placement of screws and interbody spacer implants and can also reduce OR radiation when compared to conventional fluoroscopy.

ExcelsiusHub offers several differentiated functionalities, including elevated safety features paired with navigational accuracy, designed to enhance patient safety, such as patient array shift tracking and navigation of the DuraPro Oscillating System. It also offers imaging versatility with three distinct workflows — automatic registration with Excelsius3D, CT to fluoroscopy merging, and intraoperative 2D navigation. ExcelsiusHub is designed to navigate best-in-class Globus Medical instruments and implants for a complete procedural solution from the cervical spine to the sacrum.

ExcelsiusHub supports a variety of procedures, from minimally invasive to complex spinal deformity surgeries. Moreover, the newly launched ExcelsiusHub is a technological enhancement aimed at improving efficiency in operating rooms and surgical solutions for patients.

Industry Prospects Favor GMED

Per a report by Insight Partners, the surgical navigation systems market size is expected to grow $2.46 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.09% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors responsible for market growth include the expanding demand for robot-assisted surgery, the growing need for minimally invasive surgical procedures and the rising prevalence of target disorders.



Another Recent Development by GMED

The previous month, Globus Medical reported the expansion of its rapidly growing orthopedic trauma product portfolio. The newly launched next-generation systems include ANTHEM II Distal Radius Volar Plates, AUTOBAHN Trochanteric Nail PRO Instruments and CAPTIVATE SOLA Headless Screws. With these newly launched next-gen products, the company now has more capacity to serve a wide variety of patient needs depending upon its new technologies building out the orthopedic trauma product portfolio.

GMED’s Share Price Performance

In the past year, GMED’s shares have risen 83.9% compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

GMED’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Globus Medical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Penumbra PEN, and ResMed RMD. While ResMed sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Haemonetics and Penumbra carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics has an earnings yield of 5.02% compared with the industry’s 1.18%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.39%. Its shares have risen 1.8% compared with the industry’s 23.1% growth in the past year. Estimates for Haemonetics’ 2025 EPS have moved north 0.4% to $4.59 in the past 30 days.

Estimates for Penumbra’s 2024 EPS have moved north 8.1% to $2.79 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.7%. PEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 10.54%.

Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2025 EPS have risen 2.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 86.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.1% growth. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%.

