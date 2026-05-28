GMED Growth Drivers After NuVasive and What Q1 Signals

Globus Medical GMED is leaning into its post-merger scale as it works to widen its share in musculoskeletal procedures. Management continues to emphasize share capture across core categories, supported by a portfolio that spans spine, orthopedics and enabling technologies.

First-quarter 2026 execution reinforced that setup. Profitability improved as integration initiatives flowed through margins, while category momentum in spine, trauma and enabling technologies remained intact.

GMED’s Post-Merger Setup in Musculoskeletal

Globus Medical is using the NuVasive combination to extend its reach across musculoskeletal solutions. The company now brings together engineering depth with a broader commercial footprint in training and surgeon relationships, positioning it to outpace market growth and convert scale into cash generation over time.

That scale advantage matters because the portfolio is wide. Musculoskeletal Solutions includes implantable devices, biologics, accessories and specialized instruments used across spinal, orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures, while Enabling Technologies adds imaging, navigation and robotic-assisted systems that support workflow and precision.

Globus Medical Q1 2026 Beat Shows Operating Leverage

First-quarter 2026 results highlighted a cleaner integration picture. Adjusted earnings were $1.12 per share, up 64.7% year over year and ahead of the consensus estimate, while revenue of $759.9 million also beat expectations.

Profitability moved the right way as the company absorbed higher spending. Operating income rose 55.0% to $150.4 million, and operating margin expanded 358 basis points to 19.8%, reflecting operating leverage on higher volume. Gross margin also expanded 280 basis points to 66.4%.

Integration is showing up in the underlying margin profile. Management pointed to operating leverage as common systems roll out and production is brought in-house, with adjusted EBITDA margin at 32.3% and adjusted gross margin at 69.2% in the quarter.

The company also holds a solid track record of surpassing earnings estimates.



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GMED Spine and Trauma Gains Point to Share Capture

The clearest signal in the quarter was the breadth of category wins. U.S. Spine posted its third straight quarter of 10% growth, with double-digit growth across standard fixation, minimally invasive surgery pedicle screws, expandable transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion, anterior lumbar interbody fusion, posterior cervical and cervical plating.

Trauma also stood out. Revenue in the segment increased 30.4% on continued adoption of the core trauma line and the Precice limb lengthening portfolio, with ANTHEM Elbow exceeding expectations and prompting additional set shipments into the field in the second quarter.

Geography reinforced the message. U.S. revenue grew 25% to $604.9 million, while international revenue rose 35.6% to $155.0 million, supported by International Spine growth of 16.4% as reported. The combination suggests share capture is not confined to a single product line or region.

Globus Medical Robotics Pull-Through and New Clearances

Enabling Technologies remains a strategic lever because it can drive implant pull-through. Management described Excelsius GPS as supporting cross-selling as surgeons move toward a more integrated workflow. Enabling Technologies revenue increased 21.1% year over year in the first quarter.

The commercial model is evolving in a way that can deepen recurring revenue streams. Management noted a mix shift toward leases and rentals versus outright system sales. Over time, that approach can broaden the installed base and increase recurring revenues tied to implants, disposables, service and case coverage, even if capital revenue timing becomes less linear quarter to quarter.

Product cadence is also reinforcing the ecosystem. Early in the second quarter, the company received two FDA 510(k) clearances for a patient-specific lumbar interbody spacer system and patient-specific rods, both designed to integrate with the Excelsius suite and surgeon planning software.

GMED Guidance and Margin Targets Set 2026 Milestones

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $3.18-$3.22 billion. At the same time, it raised adjusted diluted earnings guidance to $4.70-$4.80, signalling confidence that margin expansion can outpace topline growth as synergies and manufacturing initiatives progress.

The margin roadmap remains central to the longer-term thesis. Management reiterated a long-term adjusted gross margin target in the mid-70s and expects 69%-70% for full-year 2026 as manufacturing and supply-chain initiatives advance. GMED also trades at a forward, 12-month earnings multiple of 16.94X, lower than its median and the industry average.



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For investors comparing options in medical devices, it is useful to note that large-cap peer Stryker Corporation SYK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Teleflex Incorporated TFX, another medical technology name, also has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). GMED’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) sets it apart on the Zacks framework.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Globus Medical Key Risks to Track Through 2026

Higher input costs, compensation pressure and integration-related restructuring costs can create variability, especially when the long-term margin target leaves a limited buffer if costs move faster than pricing. Management also highlighted “new and enhanced” robotic competitors entering the market, a development that can raise discounting risk on enabling technology and related implants, while the lease-and-rental mix can make capital revenue less predictable.

Foreign exchange can materially affect reported results, and the Nevro integration is expected to remain lumpy as sales coverage is rebuilt and trading protocols tighten, with timing risk around when performance normalizes in the second half of 2026.

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