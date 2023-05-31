GME Stock Primed for Historic Leap in Face of Short-Selling Ban

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Make no mistake about it: It’s risky to invest in video game retailer GameStop (NYSE:GME). Yet, it’s fine to take a small share position in GME stock, which may be on the cusp of a breakout due to a potential ban on short selling. Plus, GameStop’s upcoming changes to its customer loyalty program could boost the company’s sales in 2023.

GameStop is definitely undergoing a transitional period. The company halted its e-commerce efforts in order to bolster its 4,400 brick-and-mortar stores. Also, GameStop reported a surprise profit during 2022’s fourth quarter, thereby signaling a successful turnaround.

Moreover, a meme-fueled rally in GameStop stock could happen at any given moment. So, don’t be alarmed if GameStop ends up in the financial headlines again soon — and be ready to take advantage of the near-term opportunities.

GameStop Makes Changes to Its Rewards Program

What keeps GameStop’s customers coming back again? For some of the most loyal shoppers, GameStop’s membership incentives seal the deal.

It’s a brilliant move, then, for GameStop to overhaul its rewards program in a way that should keep the customers happy while also possibly boosting the company’s sales. Formerly known as PowerUp Rewards, the program’s name will be changed to GameStop Pro.

Furthermore, membership in the overhauled program will cost $25 per year instead of the previous price, which was $15 per year. Today’s shoppers are undoubtedly used to inflation and rising prices, so this shouldn’t come as a huge shock. In any case, the price increase can contribute to GameStop’s revenue.

Additionally, GameStop Pro members will gain access to certain perks. The most notable perks include discounts on pre-owned games, product warranties, collectibles, clearance items and more. That’s a win-win scenario as it should prompt GameStop’s shoppers to spend more on these types of items and services.

GME Stock Might Soar If There’s a Ban on Short Selling

Just to recap, short selling involves financial traders betting that a stock’s price will decline. It’s a controversial practice that’s under threat from regulators and lawmakers. Some of them seem to equate short selling to market manipulation.

Lately, the calls from Capitol Hill and elsewhere to prohibit short selling have gotten louder. More regulators and politicians are voicing their support for a ban on short selling, and investors should prepare for potential legal changes.

As traders anticipate this possibility, GameStop stock could soar even if there’s no outright short-selling prohibition. The r/WallStreetBets crowd is forward-looking and might start a massive short squeeze in anticipation of a potential short-selling ban.

Indeed, it may be the “last hurrah” this year for GME stock short-squeeze traders. One final round of punishment for GameStop short sellers would, I suspect, result in a share-price move of epic proportions.

GameStop Stock Looks Ready for a Huge Move

GameStop Pro could literally be a game-changer as it should enhance the company’s ability to generate revenue. Also, a possible upcoming ban on short selling may prompt an astounding final squeeze higher for GameStop stock.

Investing in GameStop involves a high level of risk. The idea here isn’t to load the boat on GME stock. It’s fine to hold a few shares, though, as a history-making breakout moment could happen any day now.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

The post GME Stock Primed for Historic Leap in Face of Short-Selling Ban appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.