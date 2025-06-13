Stocks
$GME stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 13, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$GME stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $700,248,915 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $GME:

$GME Insider Trading Activity

$GME insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RYAN COHEN (President, CEO and Chairman) purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $10,775,000
  • ALAIN ATTAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,500
  • MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,264 shares for an estimated $154,587.
  • LAWRENCE CHENG purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $107,700
  • DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,503 shares for an estimated $64,032.

$GME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $GME stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GME in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/26/2025

