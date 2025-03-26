$GME stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GME stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $882,096,573 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GME:
$GME Insider Trading Activity
$GME insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,244 shares for an estimated $380,558.
- DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,867 shares for an estimated $177,321.
$GME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $GME stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,007,031 shares (+1634.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,240,351
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,579,416 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,838,897
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,085,409 shares (+1776.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,356,718
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,036,032 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,809,242
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 1,926,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,360,840
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,417,156 shares (+606.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,413,669
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,258,226 shares (+52.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,432,802
