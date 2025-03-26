$GME stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GME stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $882,096,573 of trading volume.

$GME Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GME:

$GME insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,244 shares for an estimated $380,558 .

. DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,867 shares for an estimated $177,321.

$GME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $GME stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

