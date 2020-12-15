US Markets
GOOGL

Gmail down for more than 1000 users - Downdetector

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Gmail, Google's e-mailing platform, was down for more than 1,000 users on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gmail, Google's GOOGL.O e-mailing platform, was down for more than 1,000 users on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

The site, which tracks outages, showed there were about 1,100 incidents of people reporting issues with Gmail, mainly with receiving mails.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Monday, many of Google's services, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive were affected by outages for nearly an hour.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular