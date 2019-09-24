GM Workers' Strike Continues

(RTTNews) - The United Auto Workers union's strike against auto giant General Motors Co. (GM) has entered the 9th day.

According to reports, negotiators from both sides worked a long day on Monday, with negotiations ending at about 8 p.m. The parties, however, have not reached an agreement regarding wages and health care.

Meanwhile, the employees on strike have become eligible for modest strike benefits of $250 a week. The strike began in the early hours of Monday, September 16.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke planned to speak to UAW members striking in West Chester Township, Ohio, on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The union is also demanding General Motors to manufacture some vehicles built at plants in Mexico at its two US assembly plants that are set to close. The union said GM builds far more vehicles in Mexico than rivals Ford (F) of FiatChrysler (FCAU).

General Motors temporarily laid off an additional 1,225 workers in Canada and the United States on Monday.

The actions affect 525 hourly workers at its DMAX engine plant in Moraine, Ohio. The company also placed another 700 workers on temporary leave at powertrain plant in St. Catharines, Ontario.

GM had previously furloughed 2,000 workers in Oshawa, Canada who work on cars and trucks.

