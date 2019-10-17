GM Workers Remain On Strike Until Voting On Contract Proposal

(RTTNews) - The United Auto Workers at General Motors will remain on strike until ratification of a new four-year labor contract, the union said on Thursday.

The union's negotiating committee recommended UAW leadership accept the proposed agreement, which includes a wage increase and faster transition to full time status for temporary workers but permanently closes four plants.

The ratification informational meetings and vote will take place beginning October 19 and ending October 25, 2019, the union said.

The GM strike began on September 16 with its 48,000 UAW members seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the company's profit and protection of healthcare benefits.

General Motors said today,"We encourage the UAW to move as quickly as possible through the ratification process, so we can resume operations and get back to producing vehicles for our customers. .... The agreement reflects our commitment to U.S. manufacturing through the creation of new jobs and increased investment."

GM's proposed agreement includes an $11,000 ratification bonus to workers, wage increases of 4 percent throughout the four-year contract, no increases in health care costs; and a path to permanent worker status within four years or less.

