GM workers in Mexico elect independent union in historic labor vote

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - An independent labor union supported by international activists has won a vote to represent workers at General Motors GM.N in the central Mexican city of Silao, Mexico's federal labor center said on Thursday.

The union, SINTTIA, beat three rivals by a wide margin, including Mexico's biggest labor organization that had held the contract for 25 years.

The vote by several thousand workers was required under a Mexican labor reform that underpins a trade agreement with the United States and Canada.

