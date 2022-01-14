GM workers at Mexico's Silao plant will vote on union Feb 1-2, govt says

Adds context

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Friday that a trade union vote at the General Motors Co GM.N plant in the central city of Silao will be held on Feb. 1-2 after workers voted last year to scrap their collective contract.

GM workers will be asked to choose from four unions aiming to win the contract, according to the document.

One, SINTTIA, is an independent group that grew out of the efforts last year among workers to scrap their collective contract.

The union that previously held the Silao plant's collective contract will not attempt to win back its representation.

