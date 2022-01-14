GM workers at Mexico plant will vote on union Feb 1-2, govt says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Friday that a trade union vote at the General Motors Co GM.N plant in the central city of Silao will be held on Feb. 1-2 after workers voted last year to scrap their collective contract.

