US Markets
GM

GM workers at Mexico plant will vote on union Feb 1-2, govt says

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Mexico's government said on Friday that a trade union vote at the General Motors Co plant in the central city of Silao will be held on Feb. 1-2 after workers voted last year to scrap their collective contract.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Friday that a trade union vote at the General Motors Co GM.N plant in the central city of Silao will be held on Feb. 1-2 after workers voted last year to scrap their collective contract.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular