GM will restart China production from Feb. 15

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said on Monday it would restart production in China from Feb. 15 amid the coronavirus epidemic in China.

The U.S. automaker would have a staggered start of production across plants with local partners over the next two weeks, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

