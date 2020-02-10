US Markets

GM will restart China production from Feb. 15

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Norihiko Shirouzu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

General Motors said on Monday it would restart production in China from Feb. 15 amid the coronavirus epidemic in China.

The U.S. automaker would have a staggered start of production across plants with local partners over the next two weeks, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

