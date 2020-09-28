GM will repay $28 million to Ohio in tax incentives after closing plant

US Markets
Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
General Motors will repay $28 million in state tax incentives after it closed its Lordstown Assembly plant in March 2019, the state and automaker confirmed Monday.

Under an agreement with the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, GM will also be required to invest $12 million in the Mahoning Valley by the end of 2022.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost had demanded the Detroit automaker repay $60 million in state tax credits after it closed its Lordstown Assembly plant in March 2019 after it failed to retain 3,700 jobs in exchange for the credits.

