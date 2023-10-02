GM vs. FOXF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both General Motors Company (GM) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

General Motors Company and Fox Factory Holding are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that GM is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

GM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.35, while FOXF has a forward P/E of 20.02. We also note that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FOXF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92.

Another notable valuation metric for GM is its P/B ratio of 0.60. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FOXF has a P/B of 3.48.

Based on these metrics and many more, GM holds a Value grade of A, while FOXF has a Value grade of C.

GM sticks out from FOXF in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that GM is the better option right now.

