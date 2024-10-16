News & Insights

GM Ventures Invests $10 Mln Investment In Forge Nano

October 16, 2024 — 11:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GM Ventures, the venture arm of General Motors (GM), has announced a $10 million investment in Forge Nano.

General Motors and Forge Nano have also entered a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate on potential atomic layer deposition applications for GM batteries.

GM plans to utilize Forge Nano's Atomic Armor surface engineering platform technology to pursue battery cathode material enhancements

Atomic layer deposition is a surface engineering technique that applies thin-film coatings to battery materials to control chemistry and structure at atomic scale.

Using its Atomic Armor technology, Forge Nano will develop thin-film coatings for GM to pursue battery performance enhancements and cost reductions. Forge Nano will also build prototype lithium-ion battery cells at its Thornton, Colorado headquarters to showcase the capabilities of its technology.

"GM Ventures' primary goal is to bring disruptive technology into the GM ecosystem to improve products and processes," said Anirvan Coomer, managing director of GM Ventures. "Forge Nano's Atomic Armor technology has game-changing potential for our battery materials. They have already demonstrated the ability to expand cathode capabilities, which is the most expensive battery cell component. This could unlock benefits for both customers and the business."

