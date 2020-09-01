GM, Ventec Life Systems deliver 30,000 ventilators to U.S. government

Sept 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and medical equipment maker Ventec Life Systems have delivered 30,000 ventilators to the U.S. government during the COVID-19 pandemic, the automaker said on Tuesday.

The deliveries were under a $489 million contract from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

GM said it has handed over operational control of its Kokomo, Indiana facility to Ventec to make ventilators.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

