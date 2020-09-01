GM, Ventec Life Systems Complete Delivery Of 30,000 V+Pro Critical Care Ventilators

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) and Ventec Life Systems said Tuesday that the team they assembled to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic has delivered its 30,000th V+Pro critical care ventilator to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, GM and Ventec collaborated at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to rapidly scale up production of the critical care ventilators. The companies noted that they were able to compete the full federal order in just 154 days, with one ventilator completed about every seven minutes.

The first units were delivered to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, Illinois and Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

GM noted that with Monday's shipment, it has formally turned over operational control of the company's Kokomo ventilator manufacturing operation to Ventec.

Ventec will produce VOCSN multi-function critical care ventilators in Kokomo, as well as in Bothell, Washington in response to ongoing demand during the pandemic. The company said its monthly ventilator production increased 80 times during the pandemic.

